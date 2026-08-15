‘If You Put Head, You Will Commit Suicide’ – Thugs Dare Davido, Adeleke (Video)

A video has emerged online, showing political thugs allegedly from Edo State threatening that they will capture the incumbent governor and candidate of the Accord Party, Ademola Adeleke.

In the 4-minute video our correspondent spotted online, two men, who spoke despite security operatives in the background, promised to share one million naira among five people if Adeleke wins the governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that the thugs warned award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to stick to his singing and not get involved in politics.

According to the men in the viral video, they claimed to have arrived in the South-West state to support the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji.

They urged residents of Osun State to go all out and vote for the APC candidate, accusing Adeleke of stealing the state’s resources.

The thugs said, “We told you, people, that we are coming, but you said it’s a lie. Here we are in Osun. Adeleke will learn the hard way.

“Davido will learn the hard way. You said you want to sing again, now you want to do politics, we will finish you. If you put your head, you will commit suicide.

“Okpebholo is ready for you people. We are going to capture Adeleke tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Davido in a post on 𝕏 tagged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the Department of State Services, DSS, in the disturbing video.

Watch the video below: