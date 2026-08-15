Osun: ‘The Plan Was To Attack Me’ – ADC Candidate Speaks On Violence At Polling Unit

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, on Saturday, claimed that the attack at his polling unit in Ejigbo, Osun State was targeted towards him,

Naija News reports that Salaam stated this moments after violence erupted, forcing voters, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), observers and men of the press to flee.

The former Speaker in the south-west state further said the planned attack was foiled after his security personnel intervened.

Salaam said, “The plan was to even attack me. That alone was to attack me, my personality. It is because of my strategic movement from that area that made it impossible for him to attack me.

“It is not a small thing; it is a big thing. It is a well-planned thing.”

Salaam queried the violence at his polling unit happening minutes after he cast his vote, adding that the electoral process was going on peacefully before his arrival.

He further stated, “I am worried and disturbed about Nigerian democracy. The way we are going, plus the way the security operation works. What is the future?

“It’s not fair. It’s not democracy. A lot of people, they ran for their lives.”

The ADC governorship candidate noted that it would be difficult for citizens to be involved in the electoral process when they don’t feel protected at polling units.

“The elderly women and men, they ran away to save their lives. So, how could a woman be happy with this?” he asked.

Salaam added that a suspect involved in the attack has been apprehended, calling for the suspect to be investigated over his motive.

He stated, “We post this after because in an attempt on my life, I won’t close my eyes or be calm or silent about it.

“Even after the election, the guy needs to be questioned. Why? Is it really me?”

Naija News reports that the former speaker, condemned the response of security personnel at the polling unit, alleging that some officers acted as onlooker during the incident.

He added, “The security officers are just looking.

“And that is why sometimes people take the law into their own hands and do things, and that is how we normally have crises in our society.”