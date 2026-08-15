Supercomputer Reveals Winners Of 2026-2027 Premier League Title

Arsenal have emerged as the overwhelming favourites to retain the Premier League title in the 2026/2027 season, according to Opta’s supercomputer.

The supercomputer has projected that Mikel Arteta’s side have a 38 per cent chance of lifting the trophy again in the coming season.

Naija News reports that the Gunners ended their 22-year wait for the league title last season after finishing runners-up in three consecutive campaigns. Arteta now has the chance to join an elite group of managers who have successfully defended the Premier League crown.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola have previously retained the title since the competition began in 1992.

Opta’s prediction, reported by the Daily Mail, comes after the supercomputer ran 10,000 data-led simulations of the upcoming campaign. Arsenal came out comfortably ahead of their main rivals, although the model also identified a potential weakness in their title defence.

William Saliba’s fitness could prove crucial to Arsenal’s chances. The French defender missed games last season through a back problem, and the figures show a significant difference in Arsenal’s results when he does not play.

The Gunners recorded a 68.7 per cent win rate in Premier League matches with Saliba available. That figure dropped to 47.6 per cent when the centre-back was absent.

Manchester City rank as Arsenal’s closest challengers despite a major change in the dugout. Enzo Maresca has taken charge following Guardiola’s departure, while the club have also reshaped their squad during the summer.

City have received a 20.5 per cent chance of winning the title. Elliot Anderson represents their headline signing after the midfielder arrived for £116m, while uncertainty remains over Rodri’s future following Bernardo Silva’s departure.

Liverpool sit third in Opta’s predictions with a 9.2 per cent chance of becoming champions. New manager Andoni Iraola faces the task of lifting a side that finished fifth last season, while he has already admitted during pre-season that his players “cannot sustain the level we want” at this stage.

Manchester United follow Liverpool with a 6.2 per cent chance of winning the title under Michael Carrick.

Aston Villa occupy fifth place in the prediction despite losing Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for a British transfer record £117m and seeing Youri Tielemans leave for Manchester United. Unai Emery’s side have been given a 4.8 per cent chance of finishing as champions.

Chelsea sit just behind Villa on 4.1 per cent under new manager Xabi Alonso. The Blues could benefit from having no European football after missing out on continental competition last season, leaving Alonso with a clearer fixture schedule.

Tottenham have been given a 2.9 per cent chance of winning the title under Roberto De Zerbi. Spurs have spent heavily during the summer, bringing in Sandro Tonali for £100m and Mateus Fernandes for £85m.

De Zerbi will need to produce a major turnaround, however, after Tottenham finished 17th in the Premier League in each of the last two seasons. The club only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the previous campaign.

While the supercomputer sees Arsenal as the strongest title contenders, it expects the newly promoted clubs to face the toughest battle at the other end of the table.

Hull City, who secured promotion through the play-offs, have been given a 38.7 per cent chance of suffering immediate relegation. Ipswich follow with a 31.2 per cent relegation probability, while Coventry have a 27.9 per cent chance of returning to the Championship.