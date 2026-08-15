‘Soldiers Trying To Stop Me From Entering Osun’ – Davido Claims

Award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, on Saturday, claimed that soldiers are trying to stop him from gaining access to Osun State.

Naija News reports that the singer made the allegation as his uncle, the current governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, seeks his second term in office.

Adeleke, who is contesting on the platform of the Accord Party (A), will battle at the poll against Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other governorship candidates.

Davido made the allegation in a post shared on his official 𝕏 handle in the early hours of August 15, 2026.

According to Davido, he was reliably informed that soldiers were trying to stop him from entering the state, adding, “this won’t happen.”

The singer wrote, “I’ve been reliably informed that soldiers are trying to prevent me from entering Osun tomorrow; this won’t happen.

“Every citizen of Nigeria has the right to movement at any point in time.”

In other news, the Imole Campaign Council has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for calling on the police and other security agencies to be neutral and professional in Saturday’s governorship election.

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the campaign council said the President’s directive to the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, and other heads of security outfits participating in the election to provide maximum security at polling units and protect voters needs to be stressed.

According to the council, President Tinubu also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a “transparent, free and fair” election.