Osun: Alleged Policemen Cart Away Election Materials

Persons suspected to be operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday have been accused of allegedly seizing election materials and dispersing voters and election officials at Modakeke Ward 10, Osun State.

An eyewitness who spoke with Vanguard about the incident claimed that electoral materials were seized after the polling area had remained peaceful.

According to the witness, the suspected policemen took away election materials and released tear gas before leaving the area.

“All the election agents and corps members took to their heels as soon as they arrived,” the witness said.

In a related development, the voting process at the polling unit of former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday, was reportedly disrupted following the invasion by suspected thugs.

According to Vanguard, the invasion by thugs led some voters at the polling unit of the immediate past Minister of Interior to leave the polling unit.

Naija News understands that the incident happened as voters trooped out to vote for their next governor, as Governor Ademola Adeleke, under the Accord Party (A), seeks re-election.

Adeleke is battling the election against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, and other governorship candidates.

Some party agents at the polling unit alleged that the suspected thugs were affiliated with the APC.