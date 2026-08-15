Osun Poll: Police Confirms Arrest Of Osun Lawmaker

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Intelligence Response Team, on Saturday, confirmed the arrest of the lawmaker representing Irewole/Isokan State Constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, Abiola Ibrahim, in Ikire.

Naija News had earlier reported that Ibrahim was apprehended for allegedly harbouring about 146 suspected mercenaries.

It was gathered that the voters carrying new Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were camped at the residence of Osun State House of Assembly member.

In a video clip going viral on social media, one of the alleged imported voters was seen being interrogated by security operatives.

The Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, confirmed the arrest during a telephone interview with Punch.

Ojelabi said, “He was arrested in Ikire for harbouring suspected mercenaries. He was arrested with about 146 people.

“FBI-IRT arrested him. He is in their custody. He was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.”

In a related development, the Special Assistant on Digital Media to Governor Ademola Adeleke, Olalekan Badmus, on Saturday, alleged that security operatives arrested one of the associates of the Accord Party candidate.

Naija News reports that Badmus, in a post on 𝕏, also claimed that security operatives laid siege to the residence of the Speaker of the Osun State House of Assembly.

Badmus, in the posts on his social media space, also shared video clips purportedly showing security operatives around some of the affected locations.

The governor’s aide alleged that military personnel arrested Banks Omisore and two other individuals in Ile-Ife on Friday night, adding that their whereabouts remain unknown as of Saturday morning.