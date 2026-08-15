OsunDecides2026: Gov. Adeleke Makes Fresh Demand After Voting

Governor Ademola Adeleke has demanded the removal of the Commissioner of Police overseeing the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Samuel Erale, over alleged irregularities in the voting process.

Naija News reports that Adeleke made the demand on Saturday while speaking to newsmen after casting his ballot at Ward 9, Sagba Abogunde Polling Unit in Ede.

The Governor also alleged the intimidation of his supporters in Modakeke.

Speaking after voting, the governor called on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to pay close attention to the activities of an alleged Police Officer, said to have been brought in to disrupt the electoral process.

Adeleke said, “It’s going well and I hope it continues like that but I got some information from my people in Osun State. There is one Police officer called London from Port Harcourt, they brought him to come and disorganise the vote, so I am calling on the Inspector General of Police and all the security agents to watch out and be on the lookout.”

The governor further alleged that the officer was brought into Osun by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as part of an alleged plan to interfere with the election, particularly in his hometown of Ede.

He said, “The APC in Osun brought him to come and destroy my town, the Police Commissioner election, the DIG election, should take note and all my people in Ede should watch out and I have it on authority of information that they dont want to go through the normal process of from units to wards and to local government, they just want to take it all the way to the collation centre and that is not acceptable, they must follow the rules and that’s why I am alerting my people to watch out and I know by the special grace of God that I am winning this election.”

He, however, commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early commencement of accreditation and urged the commission to ensure a free and fair poll.

Adeleke arrived at his polling unit in Ede at about 8:30 a.m. and joined other voters to exercise his franchise.

The governor cast his vote after completing the required accreditation process at the polling unit.

Adeleke was the first to cast his vote at his polling unit.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police has confirmed that Ibrahim Gotan remains the Commissioner of Police in Osun State.

Naija News reports that a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, clarified that Samuel Erale Etaifo was only deployed to Osun State as Commissioner to oversee the August 15 governorship election.

The statement noted that Gotan remains in charge of the State Command and will continue to supervise routine policing activities, while providing necessary administrative and operational support for the CP election.

The clarification follows reports that Gotan has been redeployed from the State Command to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on special duty.