Osun: Voting Ends, Sorting And Counting Begins

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced sorting and counting of ballots, as voting ends in several polling units across Osun State.

Naija News understands that the voting process in the governorship election witnessed high turnout of voters, violence and technical challenges.

The candidate of the Accord Party (A), Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is seeking re-election, cast his ballot in Ede after delays caused by difficulties with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and a faulty ink pad.

Naija News had earlier reported that the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, also voted in Ikire and appealed to voters to remain peaceful.

According to Channels TV, there were events of BVAS authentication challenges at some polling units.

Such of those events, was the case of Professor Olayinka Ajala in Ife East, been unable vote after the system failed to recognise his face and thumbprint.

The electoral process also witnessed allegations of vote buying and other irregularities, while the polling unit of the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam was attacked.

Salaam claimed that the attack at his polling unit in Ejigbo, Osun State, was targeted towards him.

The former Speaker in the south-west state further said the planned attack was foiled after his security personnel intervened.

Salaam said, “The plan was to even attack me. That alone was to attack me, my personality. It is because of my strategic movement from that area that made it impossible for him to attack me.

“It is not a small thing; it is a big thing. It is a well-planned thing.”