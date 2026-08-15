Osun: Thugs Disrupts Voting, Destroy Vehicles

The voting process at the polling unit for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate, Najeem Salam, in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State, on Saturday, was disrupted.

According to Sahara Reporters, the electoral process was suspended after an attack by a notorious thug allegedly loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC), identified as “Big Hammer”.

The incident saw voters, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, observers, and journalists flee the area to escape the attack.

According to SaharaReporters, a video spotted by the platform showed voters and election agents running in different directions amid the reported incident.

One of the persons captured in the video narrated how they were forced to jump over a fence in an attempt to escape the attack.

“We had to jump the fence to escape; this is very uncalled for,” the victim said.

Naija News also learnt that the governorship candidate of ADC, Salaam, was whisked away by his security operatives after violence erupted at his polling unit.

The incident occurred at Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004, Ejigbo shortly after Salaam and his wife cast their ballots.

Following the violence at the polling unit, the voting process was suspended, with electoral officials leaving the polling unit amid concerns over their safety.