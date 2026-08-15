Osun: ‘Monitor Their Votes’ – Senator Fadahunsi Allegedly Caught In Another Controversy (Video)

The senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, was spotted in another controversial video on Saturday for comments he allegedly made to voters at his polling unit during the Osun State governorship election.

In a video spotted online, Fadahunsi was heard charging his supporters to monitor the vote at his polling unit.

The lawmaker reportedly said, “Whoever does not vote appropriately is not an indigene of Ilase-Ijesa” before giving further instructions to those around him.

Fadahunsi’s statement has stirred reaction from the Imole Campaign Council, which accused the lawmaker of attempting to influence voters’ decisions during the election.

According to Vanguard, the campaign council, in a statement by its spokesman, Pelumi Olajengbesi, described Fadahunsi’s comments as “scandalous, unacceptable and undemocratic.”

The council also called on security agencies to examine the senator’s conduct and take appropriate steps to ensure voters can exercise their franchise without intimidation or interference.

Earlier ‘Kill Accord’ Comment Sparks Controversy

The latest controversy comes days after Fadahunsi faced widespread criticism over another viral video recorded at a political gathering in Ilesa.

In the earlier footage, the senator was accused of directing his supporters to “kill” members of the opposition Accord Party.

The comment generated public outrage, with critics describing it as inflammatory and capable of encouraging political violence.

Following the backlash, the Osun State Police Command invited Fadahunsi for questioning over the remarks.

Amnesty International also condemned the statement and demanded accountability, saying it intended to use the incident as part of its campaign against inflammatory political rhetoric.

Fadahunsi, however, later denied calling for physical attacks on Accord Party members.

According to him, the expression “kill Accord” was used figuratively and was intended to encourage his supporters to defeat the opposition party through the ballot box.

He maintained that his message was for supporters to “kill Accord with votes” rather than engage in violence.

Watch the video below: