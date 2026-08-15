Osun: INEC Uploads Results On IReV

After the voting process in the Osun governorship election ended, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) began uploading results to its Result Viewing (IReV) portal.

Naija News learnt that uploading of results from polling units started after voting ended in several polling units across the state.

The electoral body had fixed 2:30 pm as the closing time for voting in the election.

As of the time of filing this report, 267 polling unit results had been uploaded to the IReV portal, representing 7.10 per cent of the total results expected.

The IReV portal allows members of the public and other stakeholders to view results uploaded from polling units, providing greater transparency in the electoral process.

The electoral process witnessed allegations of vote buying and other irregularities, while the polling unit of the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, was attacked.

Salaam claimed that the attack at his polling unit in Ejigbo, Osun State, was targeted towards him.

The former Speaker in the south-west state further said the planned attack was foiled after his security personnel intervened.

Meanwhile, Osun State Governor and Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, has won his first polling unit result in the ongoing gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that INEC officials declared Adeleke the winner at polling unit 026, Ward 5, Oshogbo Local Government Area.

While the Accord Party scored 57 votes, the All Progressives Congress, APC, garnered 43 votes.