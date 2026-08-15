‘They Don’t Want To Go Through Normal Process’ – Gov. Adeleke Cries Out

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) planned to illegally bypass the established electoral collation process.

Naija News reports that Adeleke raised the alarm shortly after casting his vote at Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Unit 9, in Ede North Local Government Area.

He said, “I have it on authority that they don’t want to go through the normal process from units to ward and to local government.”

Governor Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate in the election, also alleged that a police officer identified as “London” from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been imported to cause unrest and disrupt the ongoing governorship election.

Adeleke called on the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to watch for the alleged officer and take necessary action.

He added, “I want the Inspector-General of Police and all the security agencies to watch out, to be on the lookout for a police officer from Port Harcourt.”

In other news, voting was disrupted in Ejigbo, Osun State, after violence broke out at a polling unit during the ongoing Osun State Governorship election.

Video footage from the scene showed voters, residents and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fleeing the area as tension escalated.

INEC officials and residents were seen scampering for safety as people ran in different directions and moved away from the polling area.

Motorcycles and vehicles were also seen moving through the area as residents attempted to escape the unfolding situation.