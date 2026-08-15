Osun Election: I Will Win The Election – Oyebamiji Boasts After Voting

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, has expressed confidence about winning the ongoing Osun State Governorship election.

Speaking after casting his vote at Ward 9, Polling Unit 011, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area of the state, on Saturday, Oyebamiji added that the election has been credible.

The governorship candidate commended the large turnout of voters in Ikire, adding that it demonstrated that the people were intimidated and things are fine in the Southwest state.

“INEC officials are here, the voters are here, security operatives are here. I want to commend the large turnout of voters in Ikire. It shows that people are not intimidated, and generally, things are going on fine across the state,” he said.

Oyebamiji urged the police and other security agencies to remain proactive in protecting voters and ensuring a peaceful exercise to avoid any case of violence across the state.

He said: “I want to admonish the police and other security operatives to be proactive to ensure security for our people and all the voters, and I believe the election would be credible.”

“I want to be sure that the police would do their job. I am confident that I’d win this election at the end of the day,” he added.