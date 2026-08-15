Osun Election: Tension As Accord Agent Accuses APC Of Monitoring Voters

Security forces were forced to intervene and calm the situation after tension arose at AUD Primary School, Atile, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that some voters protest the alleged clustering of party agents around the voting area.

Ajayi Ayodele, identified as an Accord Party agent, claimed that agents of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are allegedly monitoring voters as they cast their ballots.

This allegation generated concern among some voters at the polling location, prompting security personnel to step in and restore calm.

Following the intervention of security operatives, voting continued at the polling unit.