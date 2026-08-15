Osun Election: Police Arrest PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi – Davido Alleges

Afrobeats sensation and international musician, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has accused the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of arresting the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sunday Bisi.

According to the musician, the state PDP Chairman was arrested by the police at his residence in Ilesa.

Davido made this known in a statement on X on Saturday, adding that Bisi was arrested at about 2pm after police officers invaded his residence.

Naija News reports that voting has commenced across the state in the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Davido wrote: “Just in! Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi has been arrested in his Ilesa Residence around 2pm by the Police. Police invaded his house accusing him of moving around on the day of election. The same agency that ignored APC thugs harassing voters. It is well.”