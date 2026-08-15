Osun Election: INEC Officials, Voters Flee As Violence Disrupts Voting In Ejigbo

Voting was disrupted in Ejigbo, Osun State, after violence broke out at a polling unit during the ongoing Osun State Governorship election.

It was gathered that voters, residents and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fled the polling unit as tension escalated around the area.

According to Channels TV, people were seen running in different directions while motorcycles and vehicles moved through the area as residents attempted to escape the unfolding situation.

The immediate cause of the violence was not clear, as the chaos temporarily halted the ongoing electoral process.

The incident comes as voters come out in their numbers to partake in governorship election amid tight security.