Osun Election: Gunshot Rocks Osogbo As Hooded Gunmen Invade Collation Centre

Gunmen have reportedly stormed a collation centre in Osogbo local government, disrupting an ongoing result collation in the Osun State Governorship election.

Naija News understands that the collation centre in Ataoja D covers Polling units of ward 4 in the state capital.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded around 9:45pm shooting sporadically into the air to scare officials away and possibly disrupted the exercise.

The shooting was intense for about five minutes before the situation was brought under control.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has been urged by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to caution security agencies mobilised for the state’s governorship election.

The Accord Party (A) governorship candidate made this appeal as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues collating results.

Adeleke, in a post on his 𝕏 account, alleged an attempt to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.

The Osun State Governor, in the statement, urged Tinubu to direct the heads of security agencies to protect voters and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He wrote, “It is imperative that you use your good office to issue a clear warning to the heads of security agencies deployed to protect the good people of Osun State and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“Reports of attempts to hijack or disrupt collation centres by desperate and rejected politicians across the state are deeply concerning and unacceptable.”

Governor Adeleke also called on President Tinubu to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring that the votes cast by Osun residents are counted and reflected in the final outcome of the election.