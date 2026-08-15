Osun Election: Governor Adeleke Cast Vote In Ede

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has cast his vote at Abogunde Saagba, Ward 2, Unit 9 in Ede, Osun State.

Naija News reports that Governor Adeleke arrived at the polling unit to exercise his franchise as voting continues in the Osun governorship election.

Adeleke arrived at his polling unit in Ede at about 8:30 a.m. and joined other voters to exercise his franchise.

The governor cast his vote after completing the required accreditation process at the polling unit.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Friday, affirmed its decision to ban the operation of men of the Amotekun Corps and other non-state security groups during the Osun State Governorship Election.

The police also reiterated the restriction on movement across the state from midnight on Friday, August 14, 2026, to 6 pm on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The measure was put in place by the force as part of measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly election.

The Public Relations Officer of the Force Headquarters in Abuja, Anietie Iniedu, disclosed this in a statement ahead of the electoral process.

According to the force, only security agencies recognised and established under the Constitution and laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are permitted to operate during the election.