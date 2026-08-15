Osun Election: APC Floors ADC, Accord In Aregbesola’s Polling Unit

The National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, has lost his polling unit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the ongoing Osun State Governorship election.

Naija News reports that Aregbesola, who defected from the APC in 2025, voted at PU001, Coop. Building Junction, Isare, Ward 08, Ilesa East Local Government Area.

He, however, lost his polling unit to the APC’s candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, who secured 256 votes.

Aregbesola’s party’s candidate, Najeem Salaam, came third with 13 votes while Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party came second with 43 votes.

Aregbesola, a former Minister of Interior and Osun State Governor, also suffered a similar defeat at another polling unit close to his family compound.

It was gathered that at PU007, Elegant D.C. (Agbon Arugbo), Isare, Ward 08, Ilesa East LGA, the APC polled 202 votes, while the Accord Party secured 110 votes and the ADC received 12 votes.