Osun Election: ‘Address Malfunction Immediately’ – Adeleke Campaign Raises Alarm Over BVAS Failures

The Imole Campaign Council of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has expressed concerns over multiple complaints of the failure of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in many polling units across Osun State.

This was disclosed in a statement to Naija News by the campaign spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi.

The campaign council also alleged that the local governments where BVAS malfunctions have been recorded are the strongholds of the Accord Party and its gubernatorial candidate, Governor Adeleke.

Alerting the world, Olajengbesi said at the governor’s polling unit, Unit 009, Ward 02, Agbogunde Sagba, in Ede North LGA, BVAS machines have either malfunctioned or have been annoyingly slow.

He pointed out that this has frustrated voters who have been standing in the queue for hours under the scorching sun.

His statement added: “The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) Situation Room, an independent civil society organisation, confirmed BVAS failures at polling units in local government areas such as Egbedore, Ife Central, Ilesa West, Ifedayo, Ifelodun, Oriade and Ilesa East.

“The situation is deeply concerning as some BVAS machines could not capture the faces of most elderly voters at the polling units, forcing them to leave the queue after hours of standing.

“The Imole Campaign Council calls on the Independent National Electoral Commission to immediately rectify these anomalies before voting ends. Anything apart from this is an automatic disenfranchisement, which is not acceptable and a slap on democracy.”