Osun: ‘If It Doesn’t Complete, We Won’t Vote’ – Agents Protest Over Ballot Paper Shortage

A mild drama ensued in Ejigbo Local Government Area of Osun State after party agents demanded a recount of ballot papers, alleging that the number supplied for the election was less than the 594 they were told had been brought.

Naija News reports that in the video shared by Channels Television, the agents were seen insisting that the ballot papers be counted before voting could begin.

One of the agents questioned the number presented at the polling location, saying, “If you count it again, am sure it won’t be up to 100, and they claimed they brought 594 for us and now is not up to 594.”

In response, an INEC official at the location explained that the discrepancy was a mistake made during the counting.

The agents, however, demanded that the ballot papers be counted again, insisting that voting will not commence if the number did not tally with the 594 they were expecting.

The agents added, “Count again and if it doesn’t complete, we won’t vote.”

In other news, security forces were forced to intervene and calm the situation after tension arose at AUD Primary School, Atile, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that some voters protested the alleged clustering of party agents around the voting area.

Ajayi Ayodele, identified as an Accord Party agent, claimed that All Progressives Congress (APC) agents are allegedly monitoring voters as they cast their ballots.

This allegation generated concern among some voters at the polling location, prompting security personnel to step in and restore calm.

After security operatives intervened, voting continued at the polling unit.