Osun: ADC Candidate, Salaam Whisked Away As Violence Erupt In Polling Unit

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Najeem Salaam, on Saturday, was whisked away by his security operatives after violence erupted at his polling unit.

Naija News understands that the incident occurred at Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004, Ejigbo, shortly after Salaam and his wife cast their ballots.

The violence saw officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), voters, observers and men of the press take to their heels.

According to Vanguard, Salaam was taken away by his security details for safety.

Following the violence at the polling unit, the voting process was suspended, with electoral officials leaving the polling unit amid concerns over their safety.

Minutes after, operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Department of State Services (DSS) arrived at the scene to restore order.

However, the NSCDC and DSS operatives left after the situation remained tense.

A voter identified as Adewale said he was unable to vote despite arriving early at the polling unit.

“I came here early because I wanted to vote and return home. But after the crisis started, everybody ran away. Now the INEC officials and security men have left. We don’t know what will happen next,” he said.

Another voter, who spoke anonymously, claimed that the violence in the polling unit has prevented eligible voters from exercising their civic rights.

“We have been here since morning. We want to vote, but nobody is conducting the election anymore. The security people who came to restore order have also left,” the voter said.