Osun: ‘Accord’s Adeleke Opens 66,000-Vote Gap Over APC’s Oyebamiji’

The Accord Party appears set to retain control of Osun State, as incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke holds a commanding lead of over 66,000 votes over his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress, in Saturday’s governorship election.

According to Daily Post, a collation of results captured from INEC’s Form EC8A across polling units in the state shows Adeleke’s Accord Party with 491,975 votes, or 51.9 per cent of the count, comfortably ahead of Oyebamiji and the APC, who have polled 425,731 votes, representing 44.9 per cent.

The figures put the governor’s lead at 66,244 votes, based on returns declared from 3,633 of the 3,763 polling units spread across Osun’s 30 local government areas.

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) trails well behind the two frontrunners, garnering 16,513 votes, or 1.7 per cent of the total.

The remaining candidates on the ballot shared roughly 14,500 votes among themselves, with none posing a serious challenge to the top two parties.

In all, 948,768 valid votes had been recorded as at the most recent update on the collation.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has been urged by Adeleke to caution security agencies mobilised for the state’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Accord Party (A) governorship candidate made this appeal as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues collating results.

Adeleke, in a post on his 𝕏 account, alleged an attempt to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.