Obey Tinubu, Protect Osun Voters – Adeleke Campaign Tells Security Operatives

The Imole Campaign Council has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for calling on the police and other security agencies to be neutral and professional in Saturday’s governorship election.

In a statement by its Spokesperson, Pelumi Olajengbesi, the campaign council said the President’s directive to the Inspector-General of Police, Tunji Disu, and other heads of security outfits participating in the election to provide maximum security at polling units and protect voters needs to be stressed.

According to the council, President Tinubu also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a “transparent, free and fair” election.

It expressed belief that the the presidential directives need to be emphasised to the police especially, “as the institution has not discharged its responsibility with professional neutrality in the last few months.”

The statement read: “The Imole Campaign Council calls on the police to obey the presidential order and discharge their duties dispassionately on Saturday. We also call on the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to enforce this directive. Police officers must not pay lip service to this presidential directive. Voters must be protected. Polling units must be guarded. Troublemakers must be arrested regardless of party affiliation. Ultimately, votes must count. This is the beauty of democracy. Intimidation of any kind must have no place in our electoral space.

“The Imole Campaign Council therefore implores the good people of Osun State to troop out and vote for their choice in the person of Governor Ademola Adeleke, who has demonstrated capacity and empathy in the last four years.”