Nigerians Deserve Transparency – Davido Questions Delay In Osun Guber Results Upload

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has raised concerns about the delay in uploading results from the Osun State governorship election to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal.

Naija News reports that Davido made his concerns known on Saturday through a series of posts on his 𝕏 account as voting continued across the state.

He called on INEC to make the election results available on its IReV platform without unnecessary delay.

The singer urged voters to remain at their polling units after voting and monitor the process of recording and uploading the results.

He also asked them to check that the figures recorded on the electronic EC8A result forms matched the results announced at their respective polling units.

According to him, voters should not leave the polling areas until they were satisfied that the results had been properly documented and uploaded.

He also encouraged voters to take clear pictures of their polling unit result sheets and forward them through a WhatsApp contact he provided.

“INEC, it is now 2:33 p.m., yet no result has been uploaded to the IReV portal. What is the delay? Nigerians deserve transparency and timely updates. Make sure your polling unit results are uploaded on IReV in your presence and make sure the figures are entered on eEC8A (electronic EC8A). We will follow our votes bumper to bumper! Don’t leave your polling unit until it is being uploaded on the IReV, protect your vote now”, he wrote.