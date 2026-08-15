Osun: ‘You’re Calling For Trouble’ – Melaye Warns FG Against Security Withdrawal

African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain, Dino Melaye, has warned the federal government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) against attempts to rig the ongoing governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Melaye, in a post via his 𝕏 handle, said that the Accord Party is currently leading and that the APC is planning to withdraw security from polling units and collation centres to pave the way for rigging.

The former federal lawmaker urged the electorate to be vigilant and ensure their votes are protected.

He said, “The report reaching me now is that because the Accord Party is leading in most of the polling units across Osun State, APC and the government are trying to withdraw security operatives so that they can start rigging.

“We will not allow rigging in Osun and I want to assure APC and the federal government that if they withdraw security from the polling units and the collation centers, they are trying to call for trouble in this country.”

In other news, Melaye has accused three ex-officials of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of selling the opposition party to President Bola Tinubu and the APC.

Melaye made the allegation during an interview on the Kaa Truths podcast.

Melaye said the former acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, the party’s former national secretary, Samuel Anyawu, and the former organising secretary, Umar Bature, sold the party to Tinubu.

According to the former lawmaker, the trio worked to hand over the PDP to Tinubu before the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) organised the party’s ‘final funeral’.