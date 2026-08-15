Jowizaza’s Father Regains Freedom From Kidnappers Den

Chief Joseph Ezeokafor, father of Nigerian Billionaire Jowizaza and chairman of Jezco Group, has regained his freedom after spending several days in the hands of kidnappers in Anambra State.

Naija News recalls that Ezeokafor was reportedly abducted alongside a reverend sister by yet-to-be-identified gunmen at Ifite-Awka, in the Awka South Local Government Area of the state.

According to Punch, the businessman was released in the early hours of Saturday.

The Anambra State Police Command confirmed the release, saying Ezeokafor and the reverend sister had returned safely.

The command said it was taking steps to establish what happened during their captivity and the circumstances that led to their release.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnanna Oji Ama said: “The Anambra State Police Command confirms that Chief J.J. Ezeokafor and a Rev. Sister, who armed criminals earlier abducted at Ifite-Awka, have been released and have safely returned.

“The Command is currently taking necessary steps to establish the circumstances surrounding their release and obtain relevant information that will assist ongoing investigations and identification of the perpetrators.

“The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, while commending the safe return of the victims, further directs intensified intelligence-led operations and manhunt for those responsible for the abduction.

“The Command appreciates members of the public for their support and cooperation and urges them to remain vigilant and provide credible and timely information that could assist security agencies in apprehending the perpetrators.”