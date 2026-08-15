INEC Uploads Over 40 Percent Osun Results On IREV

Hours after the Osun State governorship election concluded, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) uploaded 40% of the results to its Result Viewing Portal (IREV).

Naija News reports that the portal shows that 1,517 of the 3,763 results submitted have been uploaded so far.

According to the portal, the results so far uploaded represent 40.31 per cent.

INEC began uploading a few minutes after award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, questioned the delay in uploading results.

In a series of posts on his official 𝕏 handle on Saturday, the Nigerian singer called on the electoral body to ensure transparency and provide timely updates on the election results.

Davido wrote, “INEC, it is now 2:33 p.m., yet no result has been uploaded to the IReV portal. What is the delay? Nigerians deserve transparency and timely updates.”

In a move to ensure transparency, Davido charged voters to remain at their polling units until their results are uploaded to the IReV portal and to ensure that figures are entered on the electronic EC8A result form.

Davido added, “Make sure your polling unit results are uploaded on IReV in your presence and make sure the figures are entered on eEC8A (electronic EC8A). We will follow our votes bumper to bumper!”