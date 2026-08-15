INEC Gives Update On Osun Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday commended the ongoing governorship election process in Osun State.

According to the electoral body, voting commenced smoothly across the south-west, with 3,556 of the state’s 3,763 polling units opened as of 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Naija News reports that INEC made this claim in a post on its official 𝕏, while giving an update on the conduct of the governorship election.

The commissioner further stated that the figure of the polling units that opened as of 8;30 am represents 94.5 per cent of the total polling units in the state.

It said the remaining 207 polling units, representing 5.5 per cent, experienced minor delays but had all become operational by 9 a.m.

The electoral body further said the Registration Area Centre (RAC) activation exercise for the election was completed at 6:09 p.m. on Friday.

INEC said, “RAC activation was successfully completed (100%) at 6:09 p.m. yesterday in preparation for the Osun State Governorship Election.”

INEC described the deployment and opening process as peaceful and orderly.

“The RAC activation and polling unit opening processes were conducted in a peaceful, orderly, and timely manner,” INEC said.

Naija News understands that incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke is seeking re-election on the platform of the Accord Party (A), while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate is Bola Oyebamiji, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate is Najeem Salaam, and several others are challenging him.