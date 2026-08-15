INEC Uploads 44% Osun Governorship Election Results

Members of the public can now check the results of the ongoing Governorship election in Osun State as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun uploading results from across local government areas in the state to its electronic viewing portal.

A check by Naija News on the platform at 5:48 pm on Saturday showed that early results from various polling units across the state are already being processed and uploaded as collation continues at the local government level.

So far, the commission has uploaded 1657 results, representing 44% of the expected 3,763 polling units across the state.

Results from hundreds of polling locations have been successfully uploaded and made available for public viewing.

This news platform understands that uploads are taking place simultaneously across the 30 local government areas of Osun State as election officials work to follow the process.

The portal’s automated counter updates periodically as fresh result sheets are transmitted from the field, giving election observers and voters across the country real-time access.

Key contenders in the contest include Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and candidates from other political parties.

It is worth noting that the election result upload remains in the early stages as local government and ward collation officers compile figures from various parts of the state.