OsunElectionResults: INEC Uploads 63% Of Results To IREV Portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has uploaded more than 63.51 per cent of the results from Saturday’s Osun governorship election on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The uploaded details show that results from 2,390 polling units out of the 3,763 units across the state have been uploaded.

Some of the leading contenders for the Osun 2026 governorship election are incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, and African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam.

Naija News reports that INEC conducted elections across the 30 local government areas of Osun State, with voters turning out en masse on Saturday to elect a governor who will direct the affairs of the state for the next four years.

In other news, the Accord Party has been declared the winner of Polling Unit 003, Ife Ward 1 (Moore), St. Gabriel Primary School, Ife East Local Government Area, which is the polling unit of former Osun Deputy Governor and ex-National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore.

According to results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IReV), Accord polled 131 votes at the polling unit to emerge as the winner of the Osun governorship election.

Naija News reports that the APC garnered 85 votes to finish second, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recorded 10 votes.