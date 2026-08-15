‘I Will Win, Osun People Behind Me’ – ADC Gov Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Najeem Salaam, has cast his vote at Unit 003, Iroyin Ayo Open Space, Ward 004, Ejigbo, where he arrived alongside his wife.

Naija News reports that Salaam, after casting his vote, expressed confidence that he will win the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

The former Speaker, while addressing newsmen, claimed that eligible voters in the state are behind him and ready for change.

He said, “Without manipulation, I will win this election. The people of Osun are behind me, and they are ready for change. What we have been hearing from across the state shows that there is a strong desire for a new direction.”

Salaam, however, said reports from different parts of the state indicated widespread manipulation.

He further stated, “From the information I am getting across the state, there is widespread manipulation. We are monitoring the situation, and we are hopeful that the will of the people will ultimately prevail.”

The former Speaker, speaking on reports of vote buying in the election said, his political party is not involved, adding that ADC is committed to allowing voters to freely choose their preferred candidate.

“Our party is not involved in vote buying. We believe that the people should be allowed to freely choose the candidate they want. We are here to participate in a democratic process, and we expect the votes of the people to count,” he said.

Salaam further alleged that some ADC agents were prevented from participating in the electoral process at certain polling units.