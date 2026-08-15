Gov. Adeleke Wins His Polling Unit For Accord Party

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has been declared the winner of his polling unit 009, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North Local Government.

According to results announced by the Presiding Officer, Adebimpe Susan Dunsin, Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, scored 421 votes to defeat other contestants.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, won 29 votes while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, got only one vote

Only 457 of the 1082 voters registered at the unit came out to cast their vote, and voting concluded at 4:15pm.

Meanwhile, Governor Adeleke on Saturday, condemned the arrest of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sunday Bisi.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who is a former member of the political party, called for his immediate release.

Adeleke, in a statement released through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed that Bisi was arrested at his residence in Ilesa shortly after returning from voting.

According to the Governor, it came to his notice that the PDP chairman was taken to an undisclosed location, adding that no reason was given for his arrest.

Governor stated that Bisi’s arrest is an attempt to intimidate his supporters.

Adeleke, who is contesting on the platform of the Accord Party, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working with compromised security agents to restrict voters from monitoring the collation of election results.

He stated, “This latest sweep on my supporters, I have authoritatively learnt, is part of a broader plan to give the APC unhindered access to change results at collation centres and upturn our wins at the poll.”

He called for the immediate release of Bisi and other persons he described as political prisoners across Osun State.