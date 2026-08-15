El-Rufai’s Son Celebrates Parents On 27th Wedding Anniversary

Mohammed El-Rufai, the son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, took time on Friday to celebrate the ex-governor and his wife, Asia, on their 27th wedding anniversary.

Naija News reports that Mohammed, who represents Kaduna North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, in a statement released on Facebook, described his mother as the “glue” of the family.

The lawmaker also praised her for her compassion, intellect and support for vulnerable people.

Mohammed, in his message to his parents, recalls how his mother took him back to Zaria Academy when he was in JSS1.

The former governor’s son described his mother as an avid reader, a brilliant lawyer and a woman whose compassion extended beyond her immediate family.

According to Mohammed, the former first lady of Kaduna State devoted herself to supporting widows and orphans while her husband was in office.

The lawmaker also credited her with shaping his values and approach to representing Kaduna North.

Mohammed wrote, “Every good thing we continue to do for Kaduna North is due to the teachings and knowledge she has imparted in me since I was 11 years old. Every bad thing is my fault.”

Speaking on his parents’ marriage, the lawmaker said his mother has supported his father through different periods of his life.

According to Mohammed, his mother’s support for the ex-governor has been a source of comfort, especially during his detention.

Mohammed further said the 27th wedding anniversary was an opportunity for him to appreciate his parents’ journey and what they have achieved.

He further wrote, “Twenty-seven years is a significant milestone, and today is a moment to appreciate the journey, the memories and the many lives touched along the way.”

The lawmaker prayed for continued blessings, good health, peace, and many more years of happiness for his parents, calling on the people of Kaduna North to pray for them.

Mohammed added, “I plead with the good people of Kaduna North to pray for both of them.”