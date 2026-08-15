Davido Accuses Tinubu Of Planning To Withdraw Police, Military From Osun

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, on Saturday, accused the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government of planning to withdraw security operatives from the Osun State governorship election.

Davido, who made this claim in a post on his 𝕏 account, alleged that the federal government is making the move because the Accord Party (A) is winning.

According to the award-winning singer, some Presiding Officers are insisting on inputting results at the Collation Centre.

He charged Accord Party supporters in the state and voters to ensure the results are filled into the EC8A form, signed, and uploaded to the iRev.

“Because we are winning. They want to withdraw the police and military! Mr President Tinubu, you are killing democracy,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Davido has accused the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) of arresting the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Sunday Bisi.

According to the musician, the state PDP Chairman was arrested by the police at his residence in Ilesa.

Davido made this known in a statement on 𝕏 on Saturday, adding that Bisi was arrested at about 2 pm after police officers invaded his residence.

Naija News reports that voting has commenced across the state in the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

Davido wrote: “Just in! Osun PDP Chairman, Sunday Bisi has been arrested in his Ilesa Residence around 2pm by the Police. Police invaded his house accusing him of moving around on the day of election. The same agency that ignored APC thugs harassing voters. It is well.”