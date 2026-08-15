Cristian Romero Joins Atletico Madrid From Tottenham

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of Argentina defender Cristian Romero from Tottenham Hotspur on a contract running until June 30, 2031.

The Spanish club announced the deal on Saturday, confirming the 28-year-old centre-back as their fourth signing of the transfer window. Cristian Romero becomes a major addition to Diego Simeone’s defence as Atletico look to restore greater solidity at the back.

Atletico agreed a fee of around €40 million with Tottenham for the defender. The deal includes an initial €33 million payment and a further €7 million in add-ons.

Romero ended his five-year spell in London after helping Tottenham win the 2024/25 UEFA Europa League. He said goodbye to the club’s supporters on Friday before completing his move to Madrid.

The Argentine underwent his medical examination at the Vithas-Invictum High Performance Sports Medicine Centre at Madrid’s Arturo Soria University Hospital. He then travelled to Atletico’s offices at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, where he signed his contract.

“Welcome, ‘Cuti’ Romero!” Atletico said in their official announcement.

The Madrid club described their new signing as an experienced and physical right-footed centre-back who reads the game well, anticipates danger quickly and brings leadership to the defence.

Romero started his professional career with Argentine club Belgrano, where he made his first-team debut in August 2016. He moved to Europe two years later when Genoa signed him.

Juventus acquired the defender in 2019, although Romero spent the following seasons on loan at Genoa, Atalanta and Tottenham. His outstanding 2020/21 campaign with Atalanta earned him the Serie A Defender of the Year award.

Tottenham then made his move permanent in 2021, beginning a four-year spell in which he became one of the club’s most important defenders. He made 156 appearances for Spurs, scored 13 goals and provided seven assists.

His biggest club achievement came in the 2024/25 Europa League campaign. Romero won the competition with Tottenham and collected individual awards as both the tournament’s best player and the standout performer in the final.

The triumph also ended Tottenham’s 31-year wait for a European trophy.

Romero has also established himself as a key figure for Argentina. He has won 58 international caps since making his debut in June 2021 and has played a prominent role in the national team’s recent success.

He helped Argentina win the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also featured in the team’s run to the 2026 World Cup final, where Argentina finished runners-up.

Atletico had pursued Romero before, but Tottenham’s valuation prevented a transfer last summer. The Madrid club returned for him 12 months later and eventually secured their preferred defensive target ahead of interest from Barcelona and Arsenal.