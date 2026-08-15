Check Results From Osun Local Governments Here

The National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the Osun State governorship election closed.

The election was closely contested between the current governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party (A), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Here are results so far released from local government areas in the state:

LG: Ife Central

Location: Ife Central LGA Collation Centre (Oluorogbo High School)

Registered voters 122454

Accredited voters 39990

Accord 21171

AA 137

AAC 90

ADC 747

ADP 86

APC 15913

APGA 71

APM 03

APP 00

BP 08

NNPP 05

PRP 03

SDP 12

YPP 25

ZLP 102

Total valid votes 38380

Rejected votes 950

Total vote cast 39330

Obokun LGA

Accord: 12023

AA: 47

AAC: 28

ADC: 205

ADP: 99

APC: 16120

APGA: 42

APM: 11

APP: 02

BP: 04

NNPP: 03

PRP: 01

SDP: 04

YPP: 14

ZLP: 84

Total Valid Votes: 28687

Rejected votes: 460

Total Votes Cast: 29147

LG: ORIADE

RA : Town Hall, Ijebu Jesa.

Update: Final Collation results.

Registered voters – 84283

Accredited Voters – 37962

Accord – 21343

ADC- 423

APC – 14863

Ede South LGA

Number of Registered Voters – 67,729

Number of Accredited Voters – 34,011

Accord – 26,188

ADC- 390

APC- 6,219

Total Valid votes- 33,210

Rejected votes- 740

Total Votes cast- 33, 950

Irepodun LGA

Number of Registered Voters – 67,131

Number of Accredited Voters – 31, 291

Accord – 14,502

ADC- 249

APC- 15,713

Total Valid votes- 30,717

Rejected votes- 565

Total Votes cast- 31, 282

Iwo LGA

Collation Centre: Baptist High School.

Total Registered Voters: 106,874

Total accredited voters:48,985

Accord: 27,085

AA: 130

AAC: 62

ADC: 588

ADP: 191

APC: 19,660

APGA: 74

APM: 12

APP: 02

BP: 06

NNPP: 03

PRP: 04

SDP: 03

YPP: 26

ZLP: 181

Total valid votes: 48,027

Rejected votes: 926

Total votes cast: 48,953

Osogbo Local Government

Accord Party: 36480

AAC: 107

ADC: 1503

APC: 30474

Total registered voters: 167704

Total accredited voters: 70840

Total valid votes: 69307

Rejected votes: 1478

Total votes cast: 70785