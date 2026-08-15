Check Results From Osun Local Governments Here

The National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially declared the Osun State governorship election closed.
The election was closely contested between the current governor of the state, Ademola Adeleke, who contested on the platform of the Accord Party (A), and the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.
Here are results so far released from local government areas in the state:
LG: Ife Central
Location: Ife Central LGA Collation Centre (Oluorogbo High School)
Registered voters 122454
Accredited voters 39990
Accord 21171
AA 137
AAC 90
ADC 747
ADP 86
APC 15913
APGA 71
APM 03
APP 00
BP 08
NNPP 05
PRP 03
SDP 12
YPP 25
ZLP 102
Total valid votes 38380
Rejected votes 950
Total vote cast 39330
Obokun LGA
Accord: 12023
AA: 47
AAC: 28
ADC: 205
ADP: 99
APC: 16120
APGA: 42
APM: 11
APP: 02
BP: 04
NNPP: 03
PRP: 01
SDP: 04
YPP: 14
ZLP: 84
Total Valid Votes: 28687
Rejected votes: 460
Total Votes Cast: 29147
LG: ORIADE
RA : Town Hall, Ijebu Jesa.
Update: Final Collation results.
Registered voters – 84283
Accredited Voters – 37962
Accord – 21343
ADC- 423
APC – 14863
Ede South LGA
Number of Registered Voters – 67,729
Number of Accredited Voters – 34,011
Accord – 26,188
ADC- 390
APC- 6,219
Total Valid votes- 33,210
Rejected votes- 740
Total Votes cast- 33, 950
Irepodun LGA
Number of Registered Voters – 67,131
Number of Accredited Voters – 31, 291
Accord – 14,502
ADC- 249
APC- 15,713
Total Valid votes- 30,717
Rejected votes- 565
Total Votes cast- 31, 282
Iwo LGA
Collation Centre: Baptist High School.
Total Registered Voters: 106,874
Total accredited voters:48,985
Accord: 27,085
AA: 130
AAC: 62
ADC: 588
ADP: 191
APC: 19,660
APGA: 74
APM: 12
APP: 02
BP: 06
NNPP: 03
PRP: 04
SDP: 03
YPP: 26
ZLP: 181
Total valid votes: 48,027
Rejected votes: 926
Total votes cast: 48,953
Osogbo Local Government
Accord Party: 36480
AAC: 107
ADC: 1503
APC: 30474
Total registered voters: 167704
Total accredited voters: 70840
Total valid votes: 69307
Rejected votes: 1478
Total votes cast: 70785
Join the conversation
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.