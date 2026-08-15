Bauchi Declares Monday Public Holiday 

The Bauchi State Government has declared Monday, August 17, 2026, a work-free day across the state to allow residents to take part in the Local Government Council elections.

Naija News reports that the directive covers civil servants and other public workers employed at the local, state and federal levels within Bauchi State.

The directive also includes workers in the banking sector.

The decision was announced on Friday in a statement issued by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on Media and Publicity.

The state government made the decision after the Bauchi State Independent Electoral Commission scheduled the Local Government Council elections for Monday across the state.

Workers whose duties are classified as essential services will not be covered by the work-free day.

“The declaration is intended to provide eligible citizens the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote and contribute to the democratic process at the grassroots level without disruption arising from official duties.

“However, workers engaged in essential services are exempted.

“The State Government assures citizens that all relevant authorities will work to ensure a peaceful and orderly electoral environment and urges everyone to cooperate with security agencies and electoral officials in the discharge of their responsibilities,” the statement read.