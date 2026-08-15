APC National Secretary, Basiru Wins Polling Unit For Oyebamiji

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, has won at the polling unit of the party’s national secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru.

Naija News reports that Basiru delivered his polling unit to Oyebamiji on Saturday in the ongoing 2026 Osun State governorship election.

The candidate of the APC at Ward 7, Unit 3, Ibokun Road 2, Osogbo Polling Unit, where the APC National Secretary voted, received 177 votes, defeating the sitting Governor of the state and candidate of the Accord Party, Ademola Adeleke, who received 60 votes.

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Najeem Salaam, secured three votes, while the candidates of the Action Alliance (AA), Young Progressives Party (YPP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) each scored one vote.

Basiru and his wife, Abibat, had earlier cast their ballots at the polling unit.

After voting, the APC chieftain commended the security agencies for maintaining a peaceful and orderly atmosphere at polling centres.

He also praised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the timely deployment of personnel and election materials across the state.

The APC National Secretary also expressed confidence in his party’s chances of winning the governorship election.

See the result below: