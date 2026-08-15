Atiku, Obi Coalition Talks: Opposition Summit Postponed, New Date Fixed

The proposed summit by political opposition forces against the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced a postponement of the event originally scheduled for August 18.

Naija News understands that the summit convened by the G-100 shifted the event to August 31, 2026, to allow participating parties to hold further consultations after the National Peace Summit.

Recall that the G-100 wants the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Obi, and other opposition political parties to form a united opposition against the present administration in the 2027 general election.

The G-100 has warned that a divided opposition stands no chance of defeating Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027 election.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by Salihu Lukman, the group said it postponed the summit to August 31 following talks with the participating opposition parties and members of the minority caucus of the House of Representatives.

The group disclosed participating parties and lawmakers agreed that the opposition summit would be more productive if held after the National Peace Summit slated for August 18.

According to the G-100, the intervening period would also provide additional time to refine proposals and frameworks to be presented at the August 31 meeting.

The group said its consultations over the past several days with the leadership and principal stakeholders of the six opposition parties, as well as members of the House minority caucus, have been “frank, substantive and encouraging.”

The statement read in part, “We have been particularly encouraged by the seriousness with which the parties have approached these conversations and by the energy behind the deliberations.

“There is a clear recognition across the different parties that this is an important moment for Nigeria’s democracy and that the opposition must begin to engage one another with greater purpose and structure.”

The G-100 said the consultations had also exposed differences among the parties but stressed that those differences had not prevented discussions on possible areas of cooperation.

“What we have enjoyed most about these consultations is their candour. There are differences, as there should be, but there is also a genuine willingness to listen, to interrogate the available options and to explore practical areas of cooperation,” the statement further read.

It pointed out that the quality of the discussions had strengthened its confidence that the August 31 summit could produce significant outcomes.

“The quality of the conversations gives us confidence that the August 31 Summit can be both substantive and consequential,” it said.