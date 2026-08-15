Osun: Aregbesola’s Polling Unit Experience High Turnout After Thug Attack

The polling unit of former Osun State Governor and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Rauf Aregbesola, experienced an impressive voter turnout on Saturday.

Naija News understands that Ifofin Unit 001, Ward 8, Ilesa East Local Government Area, is Aregbesola’s unit amidst the ongoing governorship poll held across the state.

A voter, Adeniyi Taye, who spoke with Punch, commended the electorate in the area for coming out to vote.

Taye said, “We are many in the area. You can see from the large turnout here. Ex-Governor Rauf Aregbesola.”

Naija News gathered that three polling booths are located close to each other in the area, and voting has commenced in all three except Ward 8, Unit 10.

Presiding Officer Elizabeth Adaramaja, during an interview with journalists, said chairs and tables were not provided for the INEC ad hoc staff members.

But in response to the allegation, ADC party agent Samson Grace said chairs and tables had been provided.

“The issue has been resolved. Voting is going on now. We had a little delay, but we have resolved the situation,” she said.

This comes after the voting process at the polling unit of Aregbesola was reportedly disrupted following the invasion by suspected thugs.

According to Vanguard, the invasion by thugs led some voters at the polling unit of the immediate past Minister of Interior to leave the polling unit.