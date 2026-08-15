Osun Election: APC Candidate, Oyebamiji, Ex-Gov. Oyetola Cast Votes

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, and the former Osun State Governor and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, have cast their ballots in the ongoing governorship election in the state.

Naija News understands that Oyetola cast his vote at Ward 1, Unit 10, in Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government Area.

Oyebamij and his wife cast their vote after being accredited at Ward 9, Polling Unit 011, Gantry Area, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area.

Residents of Osun State are exercising their voting rights in all 30 local government areas.

Meanwhile, agents of the ruling party, Accord Party (A) and the APC were seen engaged in vote-buying at AUD Primary School in Atile, Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

According to Vanguard, the party agents stationed themselves around the polling booths to monitor the voters.

The platform claimed that the agents are loitering around to monitor voters and their ballot papers to ensure they cast their votes for their candidate.

It was noted that party agents, after observing that a voter has cast their vote, hand over a tag to enable the voter to claim their cash.

An Accord Party agent, Ajayi Ayodele, was seen accusing APC agents of clustering around the polling booths to monitor the ballot papers.