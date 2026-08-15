OsunDecides 2026: Adeleke’s Accord Party Defeats APC In Omisore’s Polling Unit

The Accord Party has been declared the winner of Polling Unit 003, Ife Ward 1 (Moore), St. Gabriel Primary School, Ife East Local Government Area, which is the polling unit of former Osun Deputy Governor and ex-National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore.

According to results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Result Viewing Portal (IReV), Accord polled 131 votes at the polling unit to emerge as the winner of the Osun governorship election.

Naija News reports that the APC garnered 85 votes to finish second, while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) recorded 10 votes.

Earlier, this platform also reported that Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is the Accord Party candidate for the election, has been declared the winner of his polling unit 009, Abogunde/Sagba, Ede North Local Government.

According to results announced by the Presiding Officer, Adebimpe Susan Dunsin, Adeleke, the Accord Party candidate, scored 421 votes to defeat other contestants.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Oyebamiji, won 29 votes while the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Najeem Salaam, got only one vote

Only 457 of the 1082 voters registered at the unit came out to cast their vote, and voting concluded at 4:15 pm.