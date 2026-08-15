Osun: Gov Adeleke Reacts To Arrest Of PDP Chairman

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday, condemned the arrest of the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, Sunday Bisi.

Naija News reports that Adeleke, who is a former member of the political party, called for his immediate release.

Adeleke, in a statement released through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed that Bisi was arrested at his residence in Ilesa shortly after returning from voting.

According to the Governor, it came to his notice that the PDP chairman was taken to an undisclosed location, adding that no reason was given for his arrest.

Governor stated that Bisi’s arrest is an attempt to intimidate his supporters.

Adeleke, who is contesting on the platform of the Accord Party, accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of working with compromised security agents to restrict voters from monitoring the collation of election results.

He stated, “This latest sweep on my supporters, I have authoritatively learnt, is part of a broader plan to give the APC unhindered access to change results at collation centres and upturn our wins at the poll.”

He called for the immediate release of Bisi and other persons he described as political prisoners across Osun State.

“Election should be about the people freely giving their mandates to the person of their choice without threat or force,” the governor said.