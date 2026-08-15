Osun: ‘Make Their Votes Count’ – Adeleke Pleads With Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has been urged by Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke to caution security agencies mobilised for the state’s governorship election.

Naija News reports that the Accord Party (A) governorship candidate made this appeal as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues collating results.

Adeleke, in a post on his 𝕏 account, alleged an attempt to disrupt the collation process at various centres across the state.

The Osun State Governor, in the statement, urged Tinubu to direct the heads of security agencies to protect voters and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

He wrote, “It is imperative that you use your good office to issue a clear warning to the heads of security agencies deployed to protect the good people of Osun State and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.

“Reports of attempts to hijack or disrupt collation centres by desperate and rejected politicians across the state are deeply concerning and unacceptable.”

Governor Adeleke also called on President Tinubu to reaffirm his commitment to ensuring that the votes cast by Osun residents are counted and reflected in the final outcome of the election.

He further stated, “I therefore implore you to reiterate the commitment made to the people of Osun State that their votes will count and that the outcome of this election will reflect their genuine choice.”

The governorship candidate of the Accord Party took the opportunity to call on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), Nigerian Army and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to adhere to the President’s directive and ensure that the collation process proceeds without interference.

He also urged the Federal Government to provide INEC with the necessary support to complete the process and announce a credible result.

According to Adeleke, “The people of Osun State have spoken with one voice, and their voices must be heard. Their votes must be protected, and their mandate must be respected.”