Adeleke Maintains Lead As Collation Of Osun Governorship Results Continues

The current Governor of Osun State and Accord Party candidate, Ademola Adeleke, is holding a commanding lead in the ongoing collation of results from Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

According to Punch, a check on the Nigeria Elections Intelligence System showed that with results in from 303 of the state’s 332 wards, Adeleke had amassed 177,572 votes, representing 50.5 per cent of the total.

His closest rival, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, trailed with 158,588 votes, or 45.1 per cent, putting the incumbent firmly ahead as collation neared its final stretch.

Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) occupied a distant third position with 5,917 votes at the time of filing this report.

Data from the exercise showed that of the 845,100 registered voters in Osun State, only 361,500 were accredited, putting voter turnout at 42.8 per cent.

Of the votes cast, 351,500 were declared valid, while 7,200 ballots were thrown out as rejected.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disclosed that 43.41 per cent of the state’s polling units had submitted their results by the time collation entered its concluding phase.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the state is expected to formally declare a winner at the state collation centre once results from all outstanding wards have been received.