Osun: Adeleke Leads In 16 LGAs As INEC Uploads Results Of 24 LGAs

The sitting Governor of Osun State and Accord Party (A) candidate, Ademola Adeleke, is currently leading in the results uploaded by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News had earlier reported that Osun has 2,399,233 registered voters, but only 1,906,390 of them who collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) were eligible to participate in the poll held at polling units across the 332 wards of the 30 local government areas in the South-west state.

Hours after the voting process, results have emerged from polling units, wards and local government areas.

According to Daily Post, a check of the electoral body’s website shows that results from at least 24 of the 30 Local Government Areas in the state have been uploaded.

Of the 24 LGAs uploaded so far, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won eight, while the Accord Party (A) has secured the remaining 16 LGAs.

Adeleke is currently leading with 347,730 votes, while the APC candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, follows with 283,653 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is in third place with 13,143 votes.

Collation of results is still ongoing across the state, with INEC expected to announce the final result late Saturday or in the early hours of Sunday.