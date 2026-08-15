Adeleke Defeats APC At Oyinlola’s Polling Unit In Osun

A former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, was defeated in his polling unit in Okuku, Odo-Otin Local Government Area, by the Accord Party (A), the platform on which Governor Ademola Adeleke is seeking re-election, despite his support for the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

Naija News understands that Oyinlola had thrown his weight behind Oyebamiji in the build-up to the election.

A copy of the result sheet uploaded to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) result viewing portal, IReV, indicated that the Accord Party garnered 125 votes at the unit to beat the APC, which polled 85 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) trailed in third position with five votes, while the African Action Congress (AAC) got two votes.

Three other parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) settled for one vote apiece.

Several other parties on the ballot, among them the Action Alliance (A), Action Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), Boot Party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), failed to record a single vote at the unit.

Figures on the result sheet showed that 228 voters were accredited for the exercise, out of which 220 votes were declared valid. Eight ballots were voided.

The election was held at Court Hall I, Okuku, in the Odo-Otin council area of the state.