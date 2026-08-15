3 Years Of Back-to-Back Insults – Erica Reveals Why She Sought Therapy After BBNaija 

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has spoken about the emotional impact of her time on the reality TV show.

Naija News reports that the actress revealed that years of criticism after her exit forced her to seek professional help.

Erica disclosed this during an interview with media personality Toke Makinwa, where she discussed her experience on BBNaija, the attention that followed her disqualification and how she dealt with the pressure after leaving the programme.

The actress said the backlash did not end when she left the BBNaija house.

According to her, she faced repeated insults and criticism online for several years, which became difficult for her to handle.

The reality TV star said the pressure affected her mental health to the point that she had to speak with a therapist.

Erica explained that she eventually received professional support in 2024 after struggling with the emotional impact of the experience.

“I’ll never go to a show like Big Brother Naija again in my life. I’m happy I did it because, of course, it changed my life money-wise, but I’m never doing it again if I’m given the opportunity. I was getting like 3 years of back-to-back insults. I had to see a therapist because of that show”, she said.