2027: “Those Planning To Use Federal Might To Write Fake Result Will Fail’ – Seriake Dickson

The national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Seriake Dickson, has said those planning to use federal might to write fake election results in 2027 are living in the past and will fail.

Naija News reports that Dickson made this known in a post via his 𝕏 handle on Saturday, warning against intimidation in the forthcoming general elections.

The former Governor of Bayelsa State also urged NDC members, candidates, stakeholders and supporters to keep the faith despite acts of intimidation and attempts to narrow the democratic space.

He said, “As you know, since 2015, I have led Bayelsa State in opposition and helped ensure that our state was not overrun by desperate and criminally minded politicians seeking to use federal institutions to intimidate innocent voters.

“Let me be clear: no one will be allowed to intimidate voters in their communities in Bayelsa State in the next election. Those who plan to use federal might to write fake results, and intimidate our people with soldiers, police and thugs are living in the past, and they will fail.

“We will continue to educate and mobilise our young people, women, community leaders and all citizens to reject violence, resist intimidation, participate peacefully in the democratic process, vote out those who oppress them, and lawfully defend their votes.

“Thank you all for your belief, trust, confidence, solidarity, and prayers. I look forward to seeing you soon. Please keep up the good work for our people, our state, our country, and our democracy. Nigeria, and indeed no state in Nigeria, must ever be allowed to become a one-party state.”